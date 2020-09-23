Survey:  1 In 3 Wisconsin Restaurants Unlikely To Be In Business In 6 Months

A survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association finds one in three Wisconsin restaurants are unlikely to be in business six months from now. The survey of 35 hundred restaurants was conducted August 26th through September 1st. It determined consumer spending is well below normal and overall sales are off by an average of 36 percent. Only 10 percent of restaurant operators in Wisconsin say August business conditions improved from July. Staffing levels at Wisconsin restaurants are about 29 percent lower than they would normally be.

Source: WRJC.com







