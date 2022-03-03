Suring superintendent Kelly Casper placed on paid administrative leave following strip searches
The school board “would prefer” people not discuss personnel issues about Kelly Casper or other district employees during the public comment period.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Photos: Suring Board of Education host Special Meeting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2022 at 2:53 AM
Suring Board of Education host Special Meeting in regards to the strip searches conducted by the district superintendent
-
Suring superintendent Kelly Casper placed on paid administrative leave following strip...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2022 at 1:52 AM
The school board "would prefer" people not discuss personnel issues about Kelly Casper or other district employees during the public comment period.
-
Judge rules Robin Vos, Michael Gableman violated public records law by withholding...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2022 at 11:50 PM
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington ruled Vos and Gableman "arbitrarily and capriciously denied or delayed access to records."
-
Wisconsin reports more than 12,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, as pandemic metrics...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2022 at 11:46 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported Wednesday 12,012 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and another 1,386 that are considered probable.
-
Biden touts infrastructure in Wisconsin a day after his State of the Union address
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2022 at 11:43 PM
His stop at the Yellowjacket Union at the University of Wisconsin-Superior builds on a theme the president hit Tuesday night in his address.
-
President Biden touts infrastructure at Wisconsin visit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2022 at 11:41 PM
President Joe Biden detailed the passage of a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill during his visit Wednesday to UW-Superior.
-
Crowd packs Green Bay City Council meeting as some call for election changes, resignations
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2022 at 11:07 PM
Residents showed up in person at City Hall and on Zoom to debate the most recent election cycles, as emotions ran high.
-
Green Bay will no longer fine people for marijuana possession, if they're at least 21 and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2022 at 10:46 PM
Those caught using cannabis in public, and those 20 and younger, can still face penalties in the city.
-
Marquette poll shows Rebecca Kleefisch and Mandela Barnes leading key primary contests
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2022 at 9:02 PM
The first Marquette University Law School Poll of the midterms reveals most voters haven't focused on key primaries for governor or U.S. Senate.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.