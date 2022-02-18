Suring High School parents hire civil rights attorney over strip search of students
Madison attorney Jeff Olson is working with several families who say school administrators violated their kids’ rights in their searches.
Showing off Milwaukee was easy. Getting the Common Council to sign off on the 2024 RNC...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2022 at 5:26 PM
Ald. Robert Bauman signals convention organizers will have to win over the Milwaukee Common Council if the GOP picks the city as 2024 convention host.
Fox Cities entrepreneur has a vision to educate, empower people on textured hair
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM
Takieta Pritchard hopes to build a strong business while building self-esteem in her clients. "Your hair is your crown," she says.
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM
Royall Snaps Bangor’s 82 Game Conference Winning Streak with Upset Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM
Connor, Joan Mary Age 85 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2022 at 3:57 PM
Lawmakers poised to increase disability payments to injured workers after years of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Disability payments have not kept pace with inflation or wages and haven't increased since 2016.
UW study finds Wisconsin rivers contributing to 'forever chemical' concentrations in bay...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM
UW researchers conducted a study that found Wisconsin may want to regulate PFAS chemicals in surface water differently to protect the Great Lakes.
Scientists see the COVID-19 pandemic coming to an end, but don't ditch your mask just yet
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2022 at 12:01 PM
It feels like we've been here before, reassured by ending mask mandates and ready to return to normal. Yet U.S. death counts are over 2,000 a day.
