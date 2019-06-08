Supreme Court upholds 2013 murder conviction from 1998 Oconto County homicide
Peter J. Hanson, now 58, is serving life in prison without possibility of parole for first degree homicide in the death of Chad McLean, 19.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- DNR refers Johnson Controls case to state prosecutors over failing to report pollution1 day ago
- Camp Douglas Woman Faces More Drug Charges In Juneau County1 day ago
- Pride flag flies over Wisconsin Capitol1 day ago
- Wausau police investigating homicide of 19-year-old man; suspect in custody2 days ago
- How well do you know this week's news? Take our quiz2 days ago
- 115.8grams of Marijuana Found in Indiana Mans Vehicle in Juneau County2 days ago
- Property Crime Rate Growing In La Crosse2 days ago
- State Dairy Herd Count at 7,722; Half the Total of 15 Years Ago3 days ago
- New Tools Aim to Help Producers Navigate DMC Program3 days ago
- Four-State Dairy Conference to Focus on Profitability3 days ago
- Republicans reject plan to put more oversight into WEDC3 days ago
- GOP passes massive transportation bill, pulls Evers gas tax proposal in favor of fee hikes3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.