Supreme Court signals it won't rule on voter purge case before the election
The Wisconsin Supreme Court announced Tuesday it would hear arguments over who should remain on the state’s voter rolls in late September at the earliest — the latest sign the court won’t decide the case until after the presidential election.
Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: 4.7% positive and 601 new cases
by Bob Hague on July 1, 2020 at 1:44 AM
The state’s percentage of positive COVID-19 cases dropped on Tuesday. The Department of Health Services reported 12,180 new test results, of which 601 – or 4.7 percent – positive. That was also the largest single day total of new […]
Brown County library, branch sites open for computer use: What you need to know
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2020 at 1:09 AM
Patrons can schedule up to an hour of computer time in a day by calling the Brown County Library or any of its branches. Face mask use is encouraged.
As Wisconsin coronavirus cases continue to rise, a lawsuit tests local officials' power...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 1, 2020 at 12:21 AM
A Racine lawsuit tests the power of local officials to set restrictions, while cases rise and a Milwaukee leader plans to introduce a mask ordinance.
Memorials, fundraisers pop up after Green Bay couple and mother die in crash at Lombardi...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2020 at 11:52 PM
Abdi Ahmed, 22, is accused of slamming into the other car at up to 90 mph as it pulled into a convenience store parking lot.
We're one-third of the way to a widely available coronavirus vaccine, experts say
by USA TODAY on June 30, 2020 at 10:50 PM
USA TODAY created a panel of nationally known experts to estimate how far we are from when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all Americans.
Bice: Bucks threatened to sue Democrats, pull $3 million in donations and host a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2020 at 10:43 PM
In the end, Democrats paid $5.5 million to the Milwaukee Bucks for the rights to Fiserv Forum, which they will not be using to host the 2020 DNC.
Skier who died on Mount Rainier in Washington from Wisconsin, has family in Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2020 at 9:59 PM
Matthew Bunker's body will remain in a snow-filled crevasse on the mountain because it's too dangerous to get to the site.
Memorial for three people killed in Lombardi Avenue crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2020 at 9:47 PM
Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on June 28, 2020, near Lambeau Field.
