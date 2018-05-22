Supreme Court rules on burial mounds

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled to protect burial sites. A deadlocked 3-3 decision allows an appeals court ruling to stand. Justice Daniel Kelly withdrew from the case of Wingra Redi-Mix’s years-long effort to dig up Native American effigy mounds within its Dane County quarry. The three-sentence opinion offers no legal analysis or explanation, doesn’t […]

Source: WRN.com

