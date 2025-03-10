Supreme Court rejects Republican-led effort to halt climate change lawsuits in Democratic-led states
The Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit from Republican attorneys general in 19 states aimed at blocking climate change suits against the oil and gas industry from Democratic-led states. The justices acted Monday on an unusual Republican effort to file…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Wisconsin DNR request public’s help in tracking black bear dens (MADISON) Help the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with black bear research. The agency is asking the public to submit information about the location of black bear dens […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on March 10, 2025 at 10:52 AM
The Bucks dropped their 2nd straight, falling to Cleveland. – Wisconsin and Marquette both open their Conference Tournament’s as 5-seeds after losing over the weekend. – The top-ranked Badger women’s […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 10, 2025 at 9:53 AM
USDA releases dairy grants paused by DOGE (WASHINGTON DC) Dairy farmers and processors in Wisconsin and across the US will receive promised reimbursements under the Dairy Business Innovation Initiative grant program. The funding held up by Elon […]
Highlighting 2025 Milwaukee Brewers’ Season Events with Chief Operating Officer Marti...
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 9, 2025 at 8:29 PM
WRN morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talks with Milwaukee Brewers Chief Operating Officer Marti Wronski. Topics included in the discussion include Marti being the first female COO of a Major League Baseball team, remembering the late and […]
Camp Douglas Man Convicted of Child Sex Crimes
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2025 at 6:03 PM
Thursday, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced thaton March 05, 2025, a Monroe County jury convicted 54 year old, of Brian J. Jones of sevencharges related to sexual assault of a child including, Sexual Assault of a Child […]
Gullo, John Vincent Age 59 Of Lake Delton
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2025 at 4:16 PM
John Vincent Gullo, aged 59, passed away peacefully on March 5,2025 after his tough battle with cancer at Mile Bluff Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on January 19,1966 in Chicago, Illinois to Vincent & Carolyn Gullo. John was […]
UW Madison’s ‘Weather Guys’ concerned about layoffs at NOAA and NWS
by bhague@wrn.com on March 7, 2025 at 3:27 PM
Trump administration layoffs at the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have experts concerned. WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with “The Weather Guys,” UW Madison meteorology professors Jonathan […]
Local WIAA Regional Quarterfinal Basketball Scores from Tuesday Night
by WRJC WebMaster on March 5, 2025 at 8:36 PM
Division 2 Tomah 74 New London 60 DeForest 84 Reedsburg 66 Division 3 Adams-Friendship 46 Black River Falls 44 Stanley-Boyd 77 Wautoma 50 Dodgeville 69 Mauston 63 Division 4 Bangor 68 Whitehall 62 Parkview 70 Cashton 33 Nekoosa 100 Montello 57 […]
Mile Bluff Gateway Center Open House
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2025 at 5:28 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center is excited to announce an Open House to showcase its newly transformed Gateway Center, located in the former Shopko building in Mauston. The space has been completely renovated to house Mile Bluff’s Urgent […]
