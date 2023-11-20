Supreme Court rejects appeal of former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd

The Supreme Court has rejected former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s appeal of his conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd. The justices did not comment Monday in leaving in place state court rulings affirming Chauvin’s conviction…

