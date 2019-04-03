Supreme Court Election Too Close to Call Hagedorn Leads — Recount Likely

Both campaigns for the open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court are getting ready for a possible recount. Tuesday’s race between Judge Brian Hagedorn and Judge Lisa Neubauer was too close to call. Hagedorn led Neubauer 50-point-two percent to 49-point-eight percent. Fewer than 55-hundred votes separated the candidates. The winner replaces liberal Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who didn’t seek reelection.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.