Supreme Court denies appeal in Slenderman stabbing case

The State Supreme Court has denied an appeal from one of the girls convicted in the Slenderman stabbings. Attorneys for Morgan Geyser argued that the original judges in the case made a mistake by allowing Geyser and Anissa Weier to be brought immediately into adult court when they were charged in the case, and that […]

Source: WRN.com







