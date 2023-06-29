Supreme Court blocks use of affirmative action at Harvard, UNC in blow to diversity efforts: Live updates
Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority, including Chief Justice John Roberts, had long signaled skepticism about affirmative action.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
In a blow to diversity, U.S. Supreme Court restricts use of race in college admissions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2023 at 6:16 PM
The ruling may complicate how Wisconsin's most competitive universities recruit a diverse student body.
-
US air quality map: Chicago, Detroit, DC among cities impacted by Canadian wildfire smoke
by USA TODAY on June 29, 2023 at 5:06 PM
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires continue to spread across the U.S., with cities such as Chicago, Detroit and Washington, D.C. feeling the impact.
-
Addiction treatment centers on wheels? Wisconsin aims to reach people in need of recovery...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2023 at 5:01 PM
Some people recovering from opioid addiction have to travel two hours to get treatment. Mobile treatment centers aim to change that.
-
DNR extends air advisory to Friday; record breaking air pollution to clear by weekend
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM
The Wisconsin DNR has extended its air advisory to Friday as record-breaking air pollution is expected to finally start tapering off today.
-
Fight over Wisconsin elections takes a turn with Senate move to force vote on top...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2023 at 3:50 PM
Republican senators passed a resolution late Wednesday to take up Wolfe's nomination despite not having her nomination from the Elections Commission.
-
U.S. Supreme Court ruling keeps open possibility of legal challenge to Wisconsin's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2023 at 11:03 AM
The decision comes as the Wisconsin Supreme Court will have a liberal majority when Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz takes her seat in August.
-
Senate passes state budget that leverages a historic surplus to cut taxes, boost...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2023 at 3:34 AM
The budget moves to a floor vote in the state Assembly on Thursday and comes amid veto threats by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
-
Suamico woman convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars while assisting with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM
Two women in the 90s were among the victims who had money stolen from them.
-
Green Bay Police video shows stolen Kia fleeing officers, linked to spike in vehicle...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2023 at 9:35 PM
The theft was part of another string of attempted and committed Kia and Hyundai thefts in Green Bay, resulting in 20 reported incidents since April.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.