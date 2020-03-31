Supreme Court bars Dane County clerk from telling groups of voters they don't need an ID to vote absentee
The Supreme Court blocked Dane County’s clerk from telling large groups of voers they could request absentee ballots without showing a photo ID.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
