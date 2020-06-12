Support local healthcare at Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s 10th Annual Golf Outing

Golfers are always looking for a good excuse to break out the clubs and tee off on the greens, especially with COVID-19 putting a damper on the spring golf season. This summer, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is providing golfers with the perfect excuse to enjoy the sunny weather and hit the course, all for a great cause.

Everyone is invited to golf with a purpose and support local healthcare through the foundation’s 10th Annual Golf Outing at Castle Rock Golf Course on Thursday, August 13. This is a four-person scramble that includes a free driving range, golf games, proximity contests, a dinner and awards reception.

Mile Bluff is finding creative ways to allow golfers to fully participate in the outing while abiding by physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety guidelines. “We are being very mindful of COVID-19, as the safety of our golfers is paramount,” says Martha Airth-Kindree, the foundation’s executive director. “We are keeping a close watch on CDC and local guidelines, as well as working directly with Castle Rock Golf Course. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and flexibility as we plan a fun day on the greens while taking steps to keep everyone safe.”

Plan on heading to Castle Rock Golf Course on August 13 for a great event and be a part of supporting Mile Bluff Medical Center. All proceeds from this event help the community continue to have access to local, trusted essential healthcare services in a six-county service area.

For more information about golf registration or sponsorship opportunities, call Martha Airth-Kindree at 608-847-1495. Sign up to golf and/or sponsor the event by visiting the ‘Calendar of Events’ at www.milebluff.com. Please register by Wednesday, July 29. We will see you on the greens!

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.