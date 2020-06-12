Support local healthcare at Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s 10th Annual Golf Outing
Golfers are always looking for a good excuse to break out the clubs and tee off on the greens, especially with COVID-19 putting a damper on the spring golf season. This summer, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is providing golfers with the perfect excuse to enjoy the sunny weather and hit the course, all for a great cause.
Everyone is invited to golf with a purpose and support local healthcare through the foundation’s 10th Annual Golf Outing at Castle Rock Golf Course on Thursday, August 13. This is a four-person scramble that includes a free driving range, golf games, proximity contests, a dinner and awards reception.
Mile Bluff is finding creative ways to allow golfers to fully participate in the outing while abiding by physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety guidelines. “We are being very mindful of COVID-19, as the safety of our golfers is paramount,” says Martha Airth-Kindree, the foundation’s executive director. “We are keeping a close watch on CDC and local guidelines, as well as working directly with Castle Rock Golf Course. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and flexibility as we plan a fun day on the greens while taking steps to keep everyone safe.”
Plan on heading to Castle Rock Golf Course on August 13 for a great event and be a part of supporting Mile Bluff Medical Center. All proceeds from this event help the community continue to have access to local, trusted essential healthcare services in a six-county service area.
For more information about golf registration or sponsorship opportunities, call Martha Airth-Kindree at 608-847-1495. Sign up to golf and/or sponsor the event by visiting the ‘Calendar of Events’ at www.milebluff.com. Please register by Wednesday, July 29. We will see you on the greens!
Source: WRJC.com
-
A 'dark day' for UW System: Jim Johnsen, sole finalist to lead the UW System, withdraws...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2020 at 7:36 PM
Jim Johnsen said it's clear the search committee has "important process issues to work out."
-
The only finalist for the UW System's top job is a white man, and critics say his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2020 at 7:09 PM
Jim Johnsen appears to be a lock for the job, though questions swirl about his time as president of the University of Alaska System.
-
Worker killed in industrial accident at Green Bay Packaging construction site
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2020 at 7:03 PM
Worker for Miron Construction subcontractor Jamar Company was killed in industrial accident at Green Bay Packaging construction site on North Quincy.
-
Woman who spat on black teen charged with hate crime
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2020 at 6:54 PM
Woman who spat on black teen charged with hate crime
-
Epic Systems president warned only employees in diversity, equity and inclusion groups...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2020 at 5:21 PM
Employees of color working at the Wisconsin-based health records company were warned against plans for a "virtual walkout" for Black Lives Matter.
-
Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2020 at 5:19 PM
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Juneau County has a limited number of senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers left. If you have not received yours and you are still interested you can call the ADRC directly at 608-847-9370. […]
-
Applications Accepted Started Monday
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2020 at 5:16 PM
Monday morning, beginning at 7 a.m., farmers across the state of all types will be able to apply for their portion of the $50 million in direct farm assistance administered from the state.
-
Support local healthcare at Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s 10th Annual Golf...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2020 at 5:14 PM
Golfers are always looking for a good excuse to break out the clubs and tee off on the greens, especially with COVID-19 putting a damper on the spring golf season. This summer, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is providing golfers with the […]
-
Crash News Release – COLUMBIA – I-39
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2020 at 5:12 PM
No assisting agencies were reported. The crash involved 4 fatalities and 7 injuries. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on the last page(s).
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.