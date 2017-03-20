Superior oil refinery may be offered for sale

Wisconsin’s only oil refinery may soon be on the market. Sources have told Reuters that the Calumet oil refinery in Superior, the city’s single largest employer and taxpayer, may be put up for sale. The refinery, which Calumet has owned since 2011, directly employs 185 people. It’s not clear when the sale might occur or […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.