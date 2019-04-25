“Super Weed” Which Can Devastate Corn And Soybeans Shows Up In Wisconsin

Agriculture experts confirm a so-called “super weed” which can devastate corn and soybeans has been found in this state. Researchers say cows have consumed remnants of the weed in their feed and then it shows up in the manure that farmers spread on their fields. The pigweed species is native to the southwestern U-S, but it’s now found in more than half of the states. Scientists in North Dakota say Palmer amaranth can depress corn yields by 91 percent and soybeans by 79 percent.

