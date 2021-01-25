Super Bowl dreams dashed, but Packers fans still glad to have seen NFC championship return to Lambeau Field
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Packers fans were thrilled to have the NFC championship back at Lambeau Field, but the outcome left them wanting.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Lambeau Field arrests, ejections: Jan. 24
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 25, 2021 at 3:05 AM
Arrests, ejections and #scannersquawk tweets from the Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC championship game on Jan. 2, 2021.
-
Super Bowl dreams dashed, but Packers fans still glad to have seen NFC championship...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 25, 2021 at 2:35 AM
Packers fans were thrilled to have the NFC championship back at Lambeau Field, but the outcome left them wanting.
-
Fans excited to be back, cheering as the Packers play in the NFC championship game
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 24, 2021 at 8:57 PM
The area around Lambeau Field has taken on a new life as the Green Bay Packers continue their playoff run.
-
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 1,119 cases reported, six more deaths
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 24, 2021 at 8:49 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases fell to 1,596 Sunday, the lowest since Sept. 18.
-
Green Bay fire causes $15,000 worth of damage, no one hurt
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 24, 2021 at 2:32 PM
Improper disposal of ashes caused the fire, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.
-
Snow expected into Sunday morning in Green Bay, but should clear up in time for Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 23, 2021 at 5:02 PM
While the snow is expected to clear up by kickoff at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, the roads will be at their worst late Saturday into Sunday morning.
-
Ryman: Physics notwithstanding, Packers fans managed to be loud even in diminished numbers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 23, 2021 at 1:29 PM
Even with 90% of the seats empty, Packers fans raised a lot of noise, pleasing Packers players and probably annoying the Los Angeles Rams.
-
Wisconsinites could get alcohol delivered to their homes under a new proposal
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 23, 2021 at 3:06 AM
Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-Bonduel, is reintroducing a bill that would allow grocers and other alcohol beverage retailers to deliver to customers.
-
New clinics focus on the lasting effects of COVID-19, including fatigue, muscle weakness,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 23, 2021 at 1:54 AM
Ascension's Oak Creek clinic will be followed by a similar one from Froedtert Health & the Medical College of Wisconsin.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.