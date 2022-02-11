Super Bowl can be super tough on problem gamblers

Super Bowl weekend is a big one for gamblers – including those with a problem. “It’s probably the biggest event of the year.” said Rose Blozinski, Executive Director with the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling. “There are millions and millions and millions of dollars that are spent, on betting on the Super Bowl.” The American […] Source: WRN.com







