Sunday COVID-19 numbers: no new deaths, but 4.6 % positive test result rate

There were no new deaths due to coronavirus reported in Wisconsin on Sunday. That followed 14 additional deaths reported on Saturday bringing the statewide total to 744. No new #COVID19 deaths to report today, however 4 of our 6 gating criteria are red instead of the green we’d like to see: https://t.co/DYzkG5e39D pic.twitter.com/2YCk5EysdD — WIDeptHealthServices […]

Source: WRN.com







