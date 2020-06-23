Sunday COVID-19 numbers: no new deaths, but 4.6 % positive test result rate
There were no new deaths due to coronavirus reported in Wisconsin on Sunday. That followed 14 additional deaths reported on Saturday bringing the statewide total to 744. No new #COVID19 deaths to report today, however 4 of our 6 gating criteria are red instead of the green we’d like to see: https://t.co/DYzkG5e39D pic.twitter.com/2YCk5EysdD — WIDeptHealthServices […]
New Line-Up of Speakers for PDPW's Weekly Dairy Signal
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin is welcoming several new speakers to its Dairy Signal programs this week.
Clark County Investigating Horse Shootings
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
Officials with the Clark County Sheriff's Department are looking for the public's help in finding out who's responsible for shooting a pair of horses last week.
Holstein Association USA Virtual Meeting Slated for June 25
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
The National Holstein Association will host a Virtual Member Update Meeting on Thursday at 1:00 p.
Winners of Lutsey-Waseda Farms Scholarship Named
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
Another five recent high school graduates have been chosen to receive the four-year, $10,000 college scholarship from Thomas H.
Julia Nunes Selected as Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
A Chippewa County woman has been crowned as Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland.
Green Bay-area's Class of 2020: Graduating during a pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2020 at 4:07 AM
The Class of 2020 made history with their high school careers ending unexpectedly and graduation ceremonies going virtual because of coronavirus.
Wisconsin's economy rife with racial inequity, study finds
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2020 at 10:57 PM
A recent analysis found significant gaps between Black and white Wisconsin residents along measures of employment and wealth.
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: No new deaths reported, 280 new cases statewide
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2020 at 8:00 PM
The new cases account for 4.6% of the 6,051 tests that came back positive Sunday.
