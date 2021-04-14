Sun Prairie teachers resign in wake of slavery question
The teachers were “permitted” to resign but will remain on paid leave through the end of the school year, the investigators’ report said.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Bice: Johnson and Kleefisch to share stage at GOP event with activist who believes Jan. 6...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 8:47 PM
Daniel Marcon, a gun store owner who believes the Jan. 6 riot was staged, is the keynote speaker at the Chippewa County Lincoln Day luncheon.
-
Annette Ziegler selected to serve as new chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 8:39 PM
The state Supreme Court chose Annette Ziegler as its new chief justice Wednesday.
-
Wisconsin Senate passes COVID and election bills that face likely vetoes from Gov. Tony...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 8:19 PM
The GOP-controlled Senate plans to send to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers legislation that would direct $3.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding but Evers has control over the funds and has already started allocating […]
-
Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski joins Democratic race for Ron Johnson's U.S. Senate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2021 at 8:11 PM
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski becomes the third major Democratic contender in the race in Wisconsin, joining Alex Lasry and Tom Nelson.
-
-
Brewers place Cain on injured list
by Bill Scott on April 14, 2021 at 7:17 PM
The Milwaukee Brewers put centerfielder Lorenzo Cain on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left quadriceps strain. The 35-year-old outfielder suffered the injury while running to first base in Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs […]
-
Davison to return to Badgers next season
by Bill Scott on April 14, 2021 at 7:01 PM
At least one veteran player will be returning to the Wisconsin Badger men’s basketball team next season. Guard Brad Davison announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he plans to return to Wisconsin for his final season, taking advantage of the […]
-
American Family Insurance Championship to return this summer
by Bill Scott on April 14, 2021 at 6:54 PM
The American Family Insurance Championship is back in 2021 with plans to allow up to 5,000 attendees each day at University Ridge Golf Course. The PGA Tour Champions event is scheduled for the week of June 5-13 with the three-day event to be held […]
-
Brookfield Central’s David Joplin picks Marquette
by Bill Scott on April 14, 2021 at 6:19 PM
Brookfield Central’s 6’7 forward David Joplin will play college basketball for Shaka Smart at Marquette next season. Joplin signed to play for Smart at Texas but was granted his release from his national letter of intent after Smart was […]
