Sun Prairie Plans To Rebuild Iconic Old City Hall Building

City officials say Sun Prairie’s Old City Hall building was built to last in 1895 — and it will. It sits across the street from the site of last week’s fatal gas explosion in the downtown area. A restoration process which is expected to take months should be started pretty soon. The building had to be assessed before that process could start. Ten people lived in apartments in the building and some of their personal items have been recovered. The Old City Hall may become a centerpiece of a renovated downtown area for Sun Prairie.

Source: WRJC.com

