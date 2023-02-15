Sun Badger, a multi-state residential solar company, suddenly shut down leaving customers, employees and suppliers in the dark about pay, deposits. Consumer complaints, lawsuits pour in.

Sun Badger Solar, a 5-year-old solar installer with operations in four states suddently ceased work on customers projects and furoughed its staff.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment