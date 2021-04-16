Sumpter, Kathleen E. Age 84 of Friendship

Kathleen E. Sumpter, age 84, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Gundersen

Lutheran Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in

Friendship. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic

Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Kathleen was born December 22, 1936, in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Albert and Grace (Brown) Beller.

She married Louis Sumpter on September 28, 1955, in Dubuque, Iowa.

Kathleen enjoyed cooking, gardening, dancing, and especially taking care of her family. She was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Albert & Grace; husband, Louis; son, Wayne “Ed”, and three brothers, Dick, Ron, and Bill Beller.

Survivors include her children, Katherine Kroboth, Brenda (Jeffrey) Sheehan, Thomas (Peggy) Sumpter, Jenifer (Christopher) Prophet, Laura Sumpter; 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Ramona Morehouse, Linda Beller, Jennifer Hibbeln, Nancy Person; brother, Tom (Carol) Beller, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.