Summerfest Reveals 2021 Lineup

The lineup for Milwaukee’s Summerfest 2020 includes The Jonas Brothers, Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews Band, Nelly, Luke Bryan, and many others. The full lineup was released Thursday. Summerfest this year will be held on Milwaukee’s lakefront over three consecutive weekends starting Thursday, September 2nd through Saturday, September 4th. More than 100 artists will perform and tickets sold for Summerfest 2020 will be honored this year. Pop star Justin Bieber announced he will perform in Milwaukee June 24th of next year, a possible indicator that Summerfest will return to its traditional June weekends in 2022.

Source: WRJC.com







