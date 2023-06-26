Summer HS Basketball Scores

Mauston 70 Cuba City 65 OT

New Glarus 50 Mauston 43

Prairie Du Chien 56 Mauston 48 (Brock Massey leading scorer for Mauston in all 3 games.

Monroe 62 Wisconsin Dells 61

Wisconsin Dells 65 Neillsville 37

Wisconsin Dells 75 G-E-T 62

Cashton 57 North Crawford 35

Cashton 44 Highland 32

Cashton 48 Southwestern 36

Source: WRJC.com







