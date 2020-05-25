Summer attractions start to open, but not without some concerns

Some summer attractions in Wisconsin are back in business, but not without some controversy. Riviera Beach at Lake Geneva opened Saturday after the coronavirus shutdown. However the city’s longtime beach supervisor resigned. George Steffen says he quit because he didn’t want to make it seem as if he approved of putting employees and the public […]

