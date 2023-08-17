Suicides rise in Wisconsin, led by more than 500 gun deaths in 2022
Wisconsin saw a 41% increase in suicides, and an even bigger jump in firearm suicides, from 2004 to 2022, according to new data released by the state.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Trial set for 2024 for former St. Norbert College administrator who is suing former...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM
The jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 16-19, 2024, in Brown County Circuit Court.
Conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley rips Janet Protasiewicz for not recusing on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is considering whether to bypass lower courts and immediately consider challenges to Wisconsin's legislative maps.
HS Football Preview – 2023 New Lisbon Rockets
by WRJC WebMaster on August 17, 2023 at 2:36 PM
Arrowsmith, Thomas D. Age 79 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on August 17, 2023 at 1:57 PM
5 steps parents can do to set their kindergartner up for success
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM
Kindergarten is a big step, but following these five tips can help parents make the transition less daunting.
COVID rates are rising. Now, a UW-Madison scientist has found a way to recycle face masks.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Mixed plastics, including those found in COVID masks, are difficult but not impossible to recycle.
For Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, Wednesday's GOP debate will include Trump 'whether...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Co-moderators Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier will be asking questions and setting the pace for the first candidate clash of the GOP primary season.
A membership-based clinic offering a personalized approach to headaches is open in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2023 at 10:04 AM
The clinic has a membership program, where patients can make appointments within the same week.
