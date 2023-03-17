Suicide prevention advocates push for statewide programs, citing success of 988 crisis line
Advocates are pushing for $1 million of state funds to create statewide suicide prevention programs and campaigns, along with a bill creating suicide death review teams.
Illinois collected $36 million taxes from Wisconsinites for marijuana, new report says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2023 at 2:58 PM
Wisconsin is in the minority of states whose lawmakers have not legalized marijuana use in some form.
How three years of COVID-19 reshaped these Wisconsinites' lives
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2023 at 2:01 PM
A long-hauler who still can't smell. A college student who was barely on campus. The family of Milwaukee County's first COVID-19 victim.
De Pere Council incumbent Dean Raasch faces challenger Mike Eserkaln in quest to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM
The race is one of four for the De Pere City Council; District 3 includes wards 10-16.
This sensory gym for those with disabilities is the first in the Fox Valley
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM
The multi-sensory environment room is designed to help those who struggle with control over their bodies or environments.
Three years later, hospitals still gets COVID cases but 'they have less of an impact on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM
Three years into the pandemic, 14,339 people had died from the virus in Wisconsin, state data shows as of March 16.
8 tips to help Wisconsin parents find the right pediatrician for their kids
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 17, 2023 at 11:50 AM
There are many things to consider when finding a primary care physician for your child. We put together some advice from experts: doctors and parents.
What Janet Protasiewicz says about her abortion views, growing up in a Catholic family...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz's views about abortion are not as cut and dried as her own ads, or her opponent, would tell you.
Last day to match the generous support for local journalism in the Sunshine Week campaign
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Through the national Report for America program we've been able to expand coverage on critical topics for readers, help us match their financial support.
Green Bay mayor forum: 5 things to know as Eric Genrich and Chad Weininger meet, share...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 10:05 AM
The forum at Franklin Middle School spanned a range of issues, some topics on which candidates disagreed and a few things they agree upon.
