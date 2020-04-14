Suicide hotline workers are taking on the burden of others during the coronavirus pandemic. But, as calls spike, who is looking after them?
Suicide hotline workers are overwhelmed with calls during the coronavirus pandemic. How are they coping?
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Suicide hotline workers are taking on the burden of others during the coronavirus...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 14, 2020 at 11:24 AM
Suicide hotline workers are overwhelmed with calls during the coronavirus pandemic. How are they coping?
-
More Wisconsin Farmers Hit the Fields Last Week
on April 14, 2020 at 11:16 AM
Prior to the Easter weekend snow storm, some farmers were able to take advantage of last week's warmer weather to get their tillage equipment out of the shed and into the fields.
-
Former Ag Secretary-designee Pfaff Considering Senate Run
on April 14, 2020 at 11:16 AM
Gov.
-
WFBF Awards Matching Grants to Ag Literacy Projects
on April 14, 2020 at 11:16 AM
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation awarded another 18 matching grants totaling nearly $6,800 to Wisconsin schools and organizations to use for agricultural literacy lessons and activities.
-
Edge Dairy Co-op Advocating USDA Payments for Disposed Milk
on April 14, 2020 at 11:16 AM
The Green Bay-based Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative is again urging the U.
-
Renz, Behnke & Meyer Honored at FISC Reunion
on April 14, 2020 at 11:16 AM
Three longtime friends of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Farm and Industry Short Course were recognized for their efforts during the group's annual reunion recently.
-
Election Update Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2020 at 10:20 AM
Here are the results of the contested races that we were following For all results and vote tallies visit http://www.co.juneau.wi.gov/
-
Divided Brown County Board grants raises for 3 officials, but smaller than proposed
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2020 at 3:11 AM
Brown County's clerk, treasurer and register of deeds will be paid more next term, but not as much as some supervisors had hoped.
-
Nicholson only incumbent to lose Green Bay City Council seat
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2020 at 1:03 AM
Alderman Andy Nicholson lost a seat he'd held since 2002 in last Tuesday's Green Bay City Council election. Brian Johnson held off a challenge from Guy Zima.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.