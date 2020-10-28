Subcontractor doing Trump voter outreach for Wisconsin Republicans fired amid accusations he didn't pay workers
A Republican Party of Wisconsin subcontractor, who was fired last week, is accused of not paying workers doing voter outreach for Trump.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
COVID-19 in Brown County: Health care calls supplant housing as top concern of United Way...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2020 at 11:43 AM
In a Tuesday town hall, Greater Green Bay Chamber and Brown County United Way note bettering unemployment rate but continued health care, housing stress on families
Donald Trump hits western Wisconsin hoping to recapture 2016 support
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2020 at 3:05 AM
This swingy region of western Wisconsin is full of voters who supported Barack Obama in 2012, Donald Trump in 2016.
'It's a nightmare scenario:' Wisconsin reports more than 5,200 cases, 64 deaths in worst...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2020 at 2:01 AM
The state Department of Health Services reported 5,262 new cases and 64 deaths Tuesday, both records far above any previous daily counts.
Your guide to the election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2020 at 12:27 AM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with candidate Q&As and information about the election.
Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald silent on his office's recent coronavirus quarantine
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2020 at 11:46 PM
Fitzgerald's legislative office was forced to go into quarantine as Wisconsin Republican lawmakers and aides have faced a coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus in Brown County: Four more people die from COVID-19, bringing total to 93
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2020 at 11:42 PM
On a day when the state saw record-setting numbers in cases and COVID-19 deaths, Brown County records 4 more deaths.
In De Pere visit, Donald Trump Jr. talks importance of blue-collar voters to Trump...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2020 at 11:24 PM
Trump Jr. credited Trump with renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement and said he's an "outsider" who kept his promises.
Trump stores: Entrepreneurs turn politics to profit at these pop up stores | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2020 at 9:32 PM
Two Trump merchandise stores are open in Green Bay and will be in the area until after the election.
