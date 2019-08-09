Sub-Contractor Blamed For Sun Prairie Explosion Fined $27.5K

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission has decided to fine the sub-contractor blamed for last summer’s fatal explosion in Sun Prairie the maximum amount. V-C Tech is accused of failing to call the Digger’s Hotline before starting its work in the downtown area. A V-C Tech worker hit a gas main, causing the blast which killed firefighter Cory Barr and destroyed several buildings. The sub-contractor will have to pay a 25-thousand dollars penalty, plus a 10-percent surcharge on the fine.

Source: WRJC.com





