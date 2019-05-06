Suamico pilot injured Monday in plane crash in town of Rosendale

A 70-year-old Suamico man said wind sheer-like conditions caused his plane to crash in a farm field in the town of Rosendale. Gary Dornfield escaped with minor injuries.

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.