Vernon County Bike Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2020 at 2:28 PM
On May 13, 2020, the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a mountain bike crash at Sidie Hollow County Park. Zach W. Zadow, age 29, of Minneapolis and his father were riding bicycle trails at Sidie Hollow County Park. Zach lost control […]
Tomah Blood Drive Moved
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2020 at 2:25 PM
Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Tomah Health are asking area residents to help support necessary blood levels by donating blood May 28 from noon - 5 p.m. To provide additional safety for donors and staff, the May 28 blood drive will be held at […]
Free Coding Summer Camp for Students
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2020 at 2:24 PM
Rising 8th through 11th graders are eligible to sign up for a free online computer coding and esports summer camp put on by Destination Career Academy.
Evers Oder Struck Down by WI Supreme Court
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2020 at 2:22 PM
The State Supreme court struck down Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order in its entirety, ordering all future orders to go through the Legislature. The court ruled 4-3 in a case brought forth by Republican lawmakers that sought to block the Safer […]
Sandra Ewald announces she'll run as a Democrat in 30th Senate District election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2020 at 2:08 PM
Sandra Ewald would force an August primary with the other Democratic candidate.
Sturgeon Bay's Karen Bentley helped others up until COVID-19 took her life
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2020 at 2:07 PM
Karen Kay Bentley spent her 79 years helping others, including her beloved family, through volunteering and social work jobs.
Wisconsin county officials decide whether to extend safer-at-home rules after Supreme...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 14, 2020 at 1:42 PM
Some counties plan to impose local safer-at-home orders, while others are still considering the possibility. Meanwhile, many bars and restaurants have reopened.
Getting groceries delivered isn't as easy as it sounds; how to avoid delays, substitutes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2020 at 1:41 PM
Long wait times, substituted items and drop-off issues are among the challenges when you order groceries online But there are ways to smooth out the process.
Brown County extended its safer-at-home order after the state Supreme Court overturned...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2020 at 1:27 PM
Some bars in Brown County were ready to open their doors within hours of the Supreme Court's ruling.
