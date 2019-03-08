Study: Wisconsin Beer Drinkers Pay More For Their Drink Of Choice
It may come down to this — people in Wisconsin are just willing to pay more. A study done by SimplyThrifty-dot-com finds people in this state pay an average of three-dollars-a-case more for their beer than Illinois customers do. The study found that Wisconsin beer drinkers pay an average of 18-dollars, 22-cents for a 24-pack of Miller Lite or Bud Light, before taxes or fees. That price is 15-20 in Illinois. Wisconsin ranks 25th among the 50 states when it comes to the price it pays for the adult beverage.
Source: WRJC.com
