Study:  Wisconsin Beer Drinkers Pay More For Their Drink Of Choice

It may come down to this — people in Wisconsin are just willing to pay more. A study done by SimplyThrifty-dot-com finds people in this state pay an average of three-dollars-a-case more for their beer than Illinois customers do. The study found that Wisconsin beer drinkers pay an average of 18-dollars, 22-cents for a 24-pack of Miller Lite or Bud Light, before taxes or fees. That price is 15-20 in Illinois. Wisconsin ranks 25th among the 50 states when it comes to the price it pays for the adult beverage.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.