Study: Toxic PFAS chemical plume detected in Green Bay
A newly released study says toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in Lake Michigan’s Green Bay. University of Wisconsin researchers say they detected a plume of the compounds and traced it to a plant that manufactures firefighting foam. PFAS chemicals…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Ron Johnson advocated for GOP-controlled Legislature to choose presidential electors, new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2023 at 10:57 PM
Former GOP chair Andrew Hitt told Jan. 6 investigators Johnson backed letting the Legislature pick electors. Johnson says he doesn't recall that.
'Forever chemicals' from Marinette firefighting foam plant are in Lake Michigan, UW...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2023 at 10:38 PM
UW researchers have been able to trace PFAS found in Bay of Green Bay back to the Tyco Fire Products facility in Marinette.
Tony Evers vows push for abortion access, Medicaid expansion in second term
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2023 at 10:29 PM
Tony Evers is inaugurated into his second term as Republican lawmakers are sworn in with large majorities.
Bice: Supreme Court candidate Mitchell's custody battle included an allegation of abuse...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2023 at 9:54 PM
Supreme Court candidate Everett Mitchell was accused by his ex-wife of assaulting her at the end of their marriage, allegations he denies.
Three GOP holdovers on Wisconsin technical college board resign 20 months after terms...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2023 at 5:27 PM
The three women appointed by Gov. Scott Walker had terms that expired in May 2021. They resigned in December 2022.
Wonewoc-Center Boys Basketball Falls to Weston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM
Sleeman, Raymond H (Buck) Age 80 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM
Johnson, Carol Jean Age 75 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2023 at 4:04 PM
Road salt is washing into Wisconsin's major waterways, with alarming results
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2023 at 2:37 PM
In an internal report, Wisconsin DNR staff said the state is on an "unsustainable" path of road salt usage.
