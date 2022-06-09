Study: Tourists spent 31% more in Wisconsin in 2021
A new study has found that tourists spent nearly $13 billion in Wisconsin last year as the state rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the state Department of Tourism-commissioned study from Tourism Economics found tourism…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Vos taps tax attorney to fill WEC vacancy
by Bob Hague on June 9, 2022 at 6:20 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has filled a vacancy on the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission. Tax attorney Don Millis of Sun Prairie will fill the vacancy caused by last month’s resignation of Republican Commissioner Dean Knudson. […]
Green Bay, Appleton businesses say they can't find workers, but new program promises to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2022 at 4:53 PM
Bay Area Workforce Development Board partners with community organizations to help unemployed and marginally employed people develop new job skills.
Oconto County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a passenger armed with a knife during a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2022 at 4:16 PM
The state Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the fatal shooting, and the deputy has been placed on leave per policy.
Finnigan Sr., Arley Age 70 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM
Ratsch, Gordon “Gordy” William Age 97 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2022 at 3:25 PM
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Alex Lasry releases 'Workers' Bill of Rights'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2022 at 1:10 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
How do you tackle stigmas around mental health? Poetry, says one high school student
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM
In its first year, Appleton North High School's poetry club brings attention to suicide prevention and mental illnesses one poem at a time.
Bomb threats carry a heavy penalty. Here's what those behind the Kiel school bomb threats...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Whoever is responsible for a string of bomb threats aimed at the city of Kiel and Kiel Area School District could face felony and misdemeanor charges.
The Jan. 6 committee hearings begin Thursday. Here are Wisconsin's connections to the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2022 at 10:01 AM
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will begin its public hearings Thursday. Here's how Wisconsin is connected to that infamous day.
