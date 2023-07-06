Study says drinking water from nearly half of US faucets contains potentially harmful chemicals

A government study says nearly half of the tap water in the U.S. contains potentially harmful compounds known as “forever chemicals.” The U.S. Geological Survey said Wednesday that PFAS chemicals are found in private wells in addition to public systems.…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.