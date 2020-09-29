Study for the first time sheds light on prices for specific Wisconsin hospitals
A study shows how the prices paid by employers and employees varies among hospitals in the state.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Officer stabbed during arrest of suspect in death of two men in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 29, 2020 at 1:41 PM
Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of Clement Street for reported gunshots and found two men dead in an apartment, according to Green Bay police.
-
Study for the first time sheds light on prices for specific Wisconsin hospitals
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM
A study shows how the prices paid by employers and employees varies among hospitals in the state.
-
Now’s the time to get the flu shot, says UW-Health
by Raymond Neupert on September 29, 2020 at 3:51 AM
As the coronavirus pandemic continues health professionals are reminding us that it’s also about time for flu season to start and that you should probably be getting your flu shot. Doctor James Conway from UW-Health says the problem is that at […]
-
State reports nearly 22% positive coronavirus tests as outbreak in northeast Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2020 at 12:24 AM
Green Bay and Fox Valley-area hospitals are near capacity and local resources are strained as case rates rise at an almost exponential rate.
-
De Pere flamingo statues damaged again; police seek help in finding those responsible
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 28, 2020 at 11:46 PM
The statues were damaged the night on Sept. 3 in Nicolet Alley in west De Pere.
-
COVID-19 prompts Pulaski schools to go online-only on Oct. 5
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 28, 2020 at 10:03 PM
COVID-19 prompts Pulaski to join Ashwaubenon, De Pere, Freedom, Howard-Suamico, Menasha and Shawano to halt in-person learning for the time being
-
No, cows not banned under Green New Deal
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2020 at 9:34 PM
Donald Trump says under U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal proposal, "Cows are out."
-
HUD Secretary Ben Carson visits Milwaukee; fourth Trump Cabinet official in Wisconsin in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2020 at 9:23 PM
The series of visits to Wisconsin by President Donald Trump's Cabinet officials continued Monday with HUD Secretary Ben Carson in Milwaukee
-
HUD Secretary Ben Carson: Cut regulations, consider tiny houses to solve affordable...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 28, 2020 at 9:15 PM
During a roundtable discussion and tour of an affordable housing project, HUD Secretary Ben Carson said communities can address affordable housing needs by cutting regulations and trying things like modular and tiny homes. […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.