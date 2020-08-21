Students, families try to make decisions about coming back to college despite endless questions
COVID-19 has created so many questions that for many students and their families, returning has become a leap of faith.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Tourists from farther away than ever are heading to northern Wisconsin. One problem:...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2020 at 1:48 PM
Wisconsin's northern counties are diagnosing new coronavirus cases at a rate similar to that of the rest of the state.
Rating Republican-related claims ahead of RNC
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2020 at 1:40 PM
Roundup of Republican-related claims ahead of Republican National Convention
Mishicot historian ponders appropriate way to honor area's Native American heritage
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 21, 2020 at 12:49 PM
Mishicot historian seeks to appropriately recognize the area's Native American heritage and questions the accuracy of the school district's logo.
'I'll be an ally of the light, not the darkness.' Joe Biden accepts Democratic Party...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2020 at 12:47 PM
"This campaign isn't about just winning votes, it's about winning the hearts and, yes, the soul of America," Joe Biden said.
Agri-Mark's DiMento Honored for Career Achievement
on August 21, 2020 at 11:11 AM
Center for Dairy Research, WCHA Get $6 Million in Dairy Initiative Grants
on August 21, 2020 at 11:11 AM
Forage Superbowl Entries Due Soon
on August 21, 2020 at 11:11 AM
Entries in this year's World Forage Analysis Superbowl can win big with over $26,000 in cash prizes being awarded.
Wisconsin Dairy Producer Survey Unveiled by DATCP
on August 21, 2020 at 11:11 AM
Wisconsin now has a better idea of what its dairy industry looks like as a whole.
