Students bring handgun and ammo to Manitowoc middle school

Two students at a Manitowoc middle school face charges for alledgedly bring a handgun and ammunition to Wilson Junior High on Tuesday. Police Captain Larry Zimney said one of the 14 year-old students had a loaded .22 caliber revolver in his backpack “It appers that student wanted protection from another group that he felt threatened […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.