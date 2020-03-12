Students at Necedah Elementary to Learn How to be Prepared for Disasters and Emergencies

With severe weather expected this spring in Wisconsin, 60 5th graders at Necedah Elementary School will learn how to be prepared in the event of a natural disaster or an emergency during an event at the school on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

The students are participating in the STEP (Student Tools for Emergency Planning) program. The statewide program run by Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) teaches students how to be prepared for disasters, how to assemble an emergency kit, and how to develop an emergency plan with their families. The 2020 STEP program is supported by a $10,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation.

Students will hear from officials with Wisconsin Emergency Management and AT&T, as well as State Senator Howard Marklein. They will also receive their own STEP emergency bags.

Source: WRJC.com





