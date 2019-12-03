Student, officer injured at Oshkosh West High School as stabbing, shooting leave community rattled
A student with a weapon confronted a school resource officer Tuesday morning at Oshkosh West High School, and both were injured, police said.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
