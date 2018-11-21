Structure Fire Takes Place in Ontario

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports a structure fire in the Village of Ontario. At 1:07pm, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communication Center received a 911 call report a house that was filling up with smoke at 105 S. Garden St. in the Village of Ontario. The owner, 36-year-old Matthew J. Ouimet and his girlfriend 20-year-old Chelsie L. Hill were both home at the time of the fire and were able to get out without injury.

Assisting at the scene were Ontario Police Department, Ontario Fire Department, Ontario Ambulance Service, Wilton Fire Department, Cashton Fire Department, Vernon County Emergency Management, and the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com





