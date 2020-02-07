Strong second half leads Bucks past Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers strong three-point shooting kept the game close, but a strong second half by the Bucks cemented their 44th (44-7) victory of the season, 112-101 on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 36 points and pulled down 20 rebounds to lead the Bucks to their 12th win in the last […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.