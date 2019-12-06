Strong Defense Leads Royall Lady Panthers to SBC Victory Over Necedah

The Royall Lady Panthers used a gritty defensive effort to get by the Necedah Lady Cardinals 38-30 in each team’s conference opener. Royall was led by Cheyenne Harris who hit 4 three pointers on her way to 14points. Madeline Wainwright had 8 points for Royall and repeatedly got her hands on the ball causing numerous steals and tie-ups. Necedah was led by Danielle Becker who scored 9 points. Necedah was able to pull within 28-26 before Royall pulled away led by a big Harris 3 point bucket and Wainwright steal and bucket. Royall improves to 1-0 in the Scenic Bluffs and 4-0 overall. Royall will travel to New Lisbon Tuesday night. Necedah Drops to 0-1 in conference play and 2-2 overall, they will host Weston Monday night.

