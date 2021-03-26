Strong 2nd Half Leads Riverdale over New Lisbon in Alternate Fall Football Opener

The New Lisbon Rockets kicked off their Alternate fall football schedule off by falling to the Riverdale Chieftains 22-8 Friday night from the new Wisconsin Dells football field. Riverdale got the scoring started with a Cullen Kuester 5 yard touchdown run to give Riverdale a 6-0 first quarter lead. New Lisbon would strike late in the 1st half scoring on a 16 yard touchdown pass from Ashton Pfaff to John Olson. Pfaff found Nakita Shankle in the end zone for the two point conversion and the Rockets led 8-6 at halftime. Riverdale scored all the points in the 2nd half to take the victory getting a 10 yard touchdown run from fullback Zeke Chitwood and a 18 yard touchdown pass from Dylan Kagel to Hayden Conner. The Rockets 0-1 on the season will take on Royall Thursday afternoon at Wisconsin Dells.

