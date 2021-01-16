Strong 2nd Half Leads Mauston over Westby 68-53 in Boys Basketball

The Mauston Golden Eagles used a strong 2nd half to erase a 6 point halftime deficit in a 68-53 victory over the Westby Norseman Friday night. Mauston trailed 37-31 at the break but played lock down defense behind Kraig Armstrong and Joe Hammer in the 2nd half. Mauston got plenty of offense from Adon Saylor who finished with a game high 22 points. Mauston also got 15 points on 5 made 3 pointers from freshman Brock Massey. Braden Benzine added 13 for the Golden Eagles who improve to 6-7 on the season. Westby falls to 0-7. Mauston will travel to La Crosse on Tuesday to take on the Logan Rangers.

Source: WRJC.com







