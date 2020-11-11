Strohmeyer, April Beth Age 43 of Mauston

April Beth Strohmeyer, age 43, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring.

April was born April 21, 1977, in La Crosse , Wisconsin to William and Margaret (Popp) Strohmeyer. April graduated New Lisbon High School in 1996. April applied her hard-working work ethic at local businesses including New Lisbon IGA, Lynn & Gina’s Fitness Center, and Kwik Trip Mauston.

April had a passion for all animals big and small. She donated her time and attention to help animals locally and globally. Her efforts ensured dozens of felines and canines were spayed and neutered. As well as helping to find homes for abandoned or lost pets on social media. She had many friends and relatives she helped out by babysitting, pet sitting, house sitting, and tutoring. Her family and friends were extremely proud of her gigantic generous heart as well as her hard work ethic. With this ethic, she joined Lynn & Gina’s Fitness Center and started on her journey of weight loss and health. Her healthy eating and exercise habits she formed remained with her to the time of her passing.

April was preceded in death by William A. Strohmeyer (Father), Henry W. & Virginia G. Strohmeyer (Grandparents), Bueford & Marie Popp (Grandparents), Steven Popp (Uncle), Todd Waltemath (cousin), Kelly Abbott (cousin)

April is survived by Margaret A. Strohmeyer (Mother), Scott A. Strohmeyer (Brother), Matthew A. Strohmeyer (Brother), Harold & Rose Waltemath (Uncle/Aunt), Patricia Abbott (Aunt), Mark & Patricia Popp (Uncle/Aunt), Henry & Alice Strohmeyer (Uncle/Aunt), Mike Strohmeyer (Uncle). As well as many other beloved relatives.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







