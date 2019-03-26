Strickland leaving Wisconsin basketball program

Wisconsin Badger freshman point guard Tai Strickland is leaving the men’s basketball program after just one season. Strickland made the announcement via twitter today. “Thank you to my teammates, my brothers, for everything y’all have done for me,” Strickland twitted. “I’ll always root for your success. I also want to thank Coach Gard and […]

Source: WRN.com





