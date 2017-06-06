Stricker, Neibrugge Qualify For Open

(Memphis, TN) — Wisconsin golfer Steve Stricker used the irritation he felt at being left out of the original field for the US Open as motivation, shooting rounds of 67 and 65 Monday to earn his spot. Stricker was red hot at the sectional qualifying in Memphis, Tennessee. He finished at 10 under par 132. Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Niebrugge of Meqon also qualified at an event in Tacoma, Washington. He and Stricker will be the only players in the 117th US Open field with ties to Wisconsin.

Source: WRJC.com

