Stressed kids? Tips for families on supporting better mental health as the school year gets into gear
With so many troubling events and world still coping with pandemic, experts give advice for Wisconsin families to help kids start school year mentally strong.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
-
'This is something we owe.' Wisconsin church pays 'voluntary tax' to Indigenous nations...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 8, 2022 at 12:52 AM
St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Madison plans to pay annual voluntary taxes to Wisconsin tribes to acknowledge where the land it stands on came from
-
Waukesha judge bars election clerks from filling in witness information on absentee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 11:57 PM
The ruling is in a lawsuit supported by Republicans pushing for tighter voting rules in the wake of Donald Trump's 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.
-
Polling on Tony Evers and Joe Biden in 2022 looks a lot like polling on Scott Walker and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 11:33 PM
A comparison of summertime polling in 2018 and 2022 reveals uncanny parallels between Walker and Evers in the home stretches of their reelection bids.
-
New Omicron-specific booster shots are available in Wisconsin. Here's what you should...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 11:07 PM
Anyone over the age of 12 who had their last COVID-19 shot at least two months ago is eligible for the new, Omicron-specific shots.
-
Not every Packers fan in Wisconsin can watch all the games, but Sen. Tammy Baldwin is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 10:21 PM
Sen. Tammy Baldwin reintroduced the Go Pack Go Act ahead of the Packers' season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
-
Be careful what you share about students on social media, says BBB
by Raymond Neupert on September 7, 2022 at 9:08 PM
Kids are heading back to school, and while parents might be very proud, be careful with what you’re posting online. Lisa Schiller with the Better Business Bureau says viral posts like having your child hold up a sign on their first day could […]
-
Oath Keepers data leak includes Wisconsin elected officials, law enforcement personnel on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 8:13 PM
The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism identified more than 609 people in Wisconsin on leaked membership rolls of the far-right Oath Keepers.
-
Culver's online shop is now here to stay — and it has cheese curd socks, clothes, a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2022 at 8:04 PM
Culver's online shop carries cheese curd crew socks, T-shirts, a Curdis (aka Culver's mascot) plush toy, and more.
